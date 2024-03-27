27,664 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

