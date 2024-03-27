LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s current price.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LENZ opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LENZ Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

