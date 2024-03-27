Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SPSY opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,582.14 and a beta of 0.18. Spectra Systems has a one year low of GBX 156.23 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.58.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

