New Millennium Group LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

