W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

