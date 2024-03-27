17,855 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.