Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

