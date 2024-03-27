ON (ONON) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ON (NYSE: ONON):

3/21/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – ON was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/13/2024 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – ON had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – ON had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – ON had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ON by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 347,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ON by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

