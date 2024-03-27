New Millennium Group LLC Acquires 7,809 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 835.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

