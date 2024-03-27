Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.77 Per Share

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

LON PHAR opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.16 million, a P/E ratio of -267.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 33,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £6,661 ($8,417.79). In related news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,648.62 ($8,402.15). Also, insider Jann M. Brown bought 33,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,417.79). 51.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

