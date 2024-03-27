Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.