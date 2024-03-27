Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

NASDAQ GANX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 947.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

