Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,942,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,968,000 after acquiring an additional 198,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.