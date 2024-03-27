Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.