Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $30.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 19.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

