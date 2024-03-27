ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

