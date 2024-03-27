ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $971.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.83. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $383.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

