Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

