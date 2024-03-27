Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.50. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

