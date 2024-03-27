Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

