Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Accenture by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accenture by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN opened at $336.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.29. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

