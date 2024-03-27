Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
