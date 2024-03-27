Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 837.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.