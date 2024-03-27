Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

