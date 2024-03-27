Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,880 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

