Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September makes up 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 1.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $306.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

