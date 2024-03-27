Keystone Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000.

GAPR opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $33.66.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

