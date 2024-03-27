Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

PSEP stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.