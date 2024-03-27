Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $59.31.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

