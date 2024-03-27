Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,782 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.