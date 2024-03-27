Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

