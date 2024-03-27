Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FFEB opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

