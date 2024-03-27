Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.76% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FJUL opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

