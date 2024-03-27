iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,521,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

