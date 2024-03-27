Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.