Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $259.19 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $260.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average of $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

