Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 381 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $398.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

