Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $723,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 414,826 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 502,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 398,745 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.