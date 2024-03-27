Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

