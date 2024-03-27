Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $798,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

