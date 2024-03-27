Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 0.11% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $188.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73. The company has a market cap of $425.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

