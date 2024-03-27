Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

