Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 8,520 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

