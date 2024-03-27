Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,331.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,058.13. The company has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.