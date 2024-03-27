Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $322,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.