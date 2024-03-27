Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

