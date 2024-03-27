Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 34.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.54 and a fifty-two week high of $644.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.73.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

