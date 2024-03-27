Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

