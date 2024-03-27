Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.