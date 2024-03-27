Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 306 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after buying an additional 120,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after buying an additional 197,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

